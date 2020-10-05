Savannah mayor speaks to students on perseverance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson recently visited Bethesda Academy to discuss perseverance and leadership.
With a recent surge in activism by young people across the nation, Mayor Johnson spoke on the importance of academics and resiliency during uncertain times.
He encourages students to remain positive and present in communities.
“Trouble doesn’t always last. Out of crisis comes opportunity and creativity,” Mayor Johnson said. “How to take what’s happening now and translate it into life lessons for the rest of their lives? Hopefully, it will inspire them to continue to work and continue to dream.”
