Savannah Police Department investigating shooting at Gwinnett, MLK

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department responded to a reported shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gwinnett Street on Monday afternoon.
Officers responded at about 5:20 p.m. and found an adult female victim, according to a public information officer. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, an adult male was detained at the scene.
Gwinnett Street between May Street and MLK will be closed due to the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
