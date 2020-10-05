Smoke used to check Savannah storm water, sewer lines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the next few months, water resource crews with the City of Savannah will be using smoke to check storm water and sewer lines for any issues.
The smoke is non-toxic and is pumped into the lines using a machine.
Right now, the focus is primarily in the downtown area, and the evaluation will last until the end of the year.
“We’re looking for cross connections with our storm sewer system, and also looking for problems like leaks, breaks in the lines, those type of things where a non-sanitary flow might get into that system,” Water Resources Senior Director Eric Larson said.
The crews are leaving fliers at homes and businesses around where the smoke testing is happening to provide more information.
