Some SCCPSS students, teachers return to classroom for hybrid learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools began hybrid learning Monday.
That means only some students and teachers who opted to go back in-person are back in the buildings as well as virtually learning through out the week.
Though the hallways may be quiet, students are back at Godley Station and learning from the classroom.
“It feels wonderful because I get to see my friends," said 6th grade student Christopher Mercer.
Students like Christopher are happy to be back in class. But even more pleased are their teachers.
“I think I was way more excited then they were. They all came in all tired and I was super excited,” said 6th grade Social Studies teacher Garrett Carr.
Ms. Carr is working with her 6th grade students. She says they adjusted the schedules and is working with students from different homerooms. She and her class get a mixture of in-person and virtual classes.
“This is what these kids have done for eight weeks already, so they are adapting to get into the building, but at least something is still the same so that kind of consistency is there.”
Of course, heading back to school during the pandemic looks different. Students were screened before entry, must socially distance and frequently sanitize. They also will be eating in the classroom and traveling less throughout the day. School leaders say so far so good.
“Despite our worries and not being able to sleep last night I think we did a great job this morning and the parents were very supportive and I think that we’re off to a good run," said Godley Station Principal Troy Brown.
Students say they notice the changes, but get they are for safety.
“It’s been different now that we have to wear masks and we have to stay apart from our friends, but it’s nice," said Mercer.
More than 200 students returned to 20 teachers at Godley Station Monday and another 60 will come later this week. Officials say they did have a waitlist because of staffing, but they are working with families who remain virtual and encourage them to call if they need help.
