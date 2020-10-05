Superintendent for Vidalia City Schools gives update on school year

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia City Schools are getting close to finishing up the first nine weeks since students have been back to the books.
Superintendent Garrett Wilcox says the year has been successful so far. While there have been several changes made, he says for the most part, if it weren’t for the masks and hand sanitizer the school day would look very similar to previous years.
Vidalia City Schools started school on August 21 and since then Superintendent Garrett Wilcox says they’ve seen a great deal of success when it comes to safety and students following the guidelines.
“I’ve been really shocked at how receptive they’ve been to having a mask on every day," said Wilcox.
Like other school systems, Vidalia school leaders have made several changes to the school day and to managing the classes for in-person learning.
“We’ve tried to spread out in classrooms, we’ve moved larger classes to science labs or the auditorium so they hopefully can social distance.”
Superintendent Wilcox says the school system has about 2,500 kids and 30 percent of them are doing virtual learning. There are some stipulations the school has regarding students switching between the two options.
“K to 5 at the end of the nine weeks parents can make a choice to come back. Middle and high they had to do a semester.”
One of the hardest parts about this school year, Wilcox says, is the quarantining process. This is because they must send students home who may have been exposed.
“Most of us educators have spent the better part of our careers trying to figure out how to keep kids in school and it’s difficult to send healthy young adults home.”
The school is administering extra cleanings throughout the school every day and on the buses.
“Just having kids around, having activity has been very enjoyable.”
To be as transparent as possible, the school system puts out a COVID-19 report every Friday on social media.
