Tybee Island K9 receives blessing

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a special day for a well-known K9 on Tybee Island.
We’ve told you about the dog named “Rocky” before. The Tybee Police Department adopted the all black German Sheppard earlier this year.
Today, Father Ragan blessed “Rocky” as part of the annual Animal Blessing event. The celebration is usually held on the official Feast Day of St. Francis, who had a known love for animals.
But, because of the pandemic this year was different. Instead of blessing dozens of pets, Saint Michael’s church decided to bless “Rocky” who they say represents all the pets on Tybee.
“We couldn’t do what we normally do on Saint Francis day, so we thought of who best represents all the pets here on Tybee and it was a natural, Rocky was a natural, he’s a good representative for all the pets we love on the Island,” Father Jerry Ragan said.
The Tybee Island Police Department is still partnering with the Humane Society of Greater Savannah to help get dogs adopted. You may see an officer with a dog up for adoption every Thursday.
