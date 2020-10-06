Candidates for Chatham Co. Commission Chairman ready to tackle pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commission is set to get a new chairman this year.
In less than 30 days Chatham County voters will elect a brand new Chatham County Commission Chairman. Both candidates say they are qualified for the county’s top seat.
“I want the voters to know that I am ready day one having worked with commissioners and worked with county issues for the last four years and having been able to provide leadership and making financial decision and as well as making personal decisions, and mitigation decisions. We have the county in a great spot right now," said Chester Ellis, Candidate for Chatham County Commission Chairman.
Chester Ellis is the current County Commissioner for District 8. He’s served the county for four years.
On the other side of the ticket is Jason Buelterman, the former Tybee Island mayor of 14 years.
“Bottom line is, I just think we need a chair that is willing to collaborate with others. That’s something that did frustrate me. I think that the current chair has a lot of positive attributes that have done a lot of good things, my leadership style is very different. I’m somebody that’s going to want to bring people whether it’s across party lines or across jurisdictional lines together to work to address some of our long standing problems," said Jason Buelterman, Candidate for Chatham County Commission Chairman.
Buelterman says he has a lot of priorities should he be elected chairman on November 3, like transportation, infrastructure, and fiscal responsibility especially during the pandemic.
“We’re still stuck very much in the coronavirus, COVID-19, situation and that is going to have a financial impact on our local government. So having a leader in place whose been through similar financial difficulties is very, very important. That’s going to be an issue, it’s making sure we don’t reduce services and don’t raise taxes, we did that out here on Tybee when I was mayor in 2008 when we went through the housing crisis and the recession," said Buelterman.
COVID-19 also plays into Chester Ellis' goals. He says he wants good government, smart business growth, and public safety, and feels the commissions work is critical when it comes to the pandemic.
“We have been able to rollback taxes and we have been able to keep our employees safe throughout this pandemic and so the working with the disasters like being prepared for hurricane season and what it may bring during this pandemic those are top issues that should be on our plate," said Ellis.
