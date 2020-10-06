Candidates for Chatham Co. Commission Chairman ready to tackle pandemic

“We’re still stuck very much in the coronavirus, COVID-19, situation and that is going to have a financial impact on our local government. So having a leader in place whose been through similar financial difficulties is very, very important. That’s going to be an issue, it’s making sure we don’t reduce services and don’t raise taxes, we did that out here on Tybee when I was mayor in 2008 when we went through the housing crisis and the recession," said Buelterman.