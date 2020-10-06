Chatham County Commission Chair candidate debate set for Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Each election, the League of Women Voters tries to keep voters informed about the candidates running for office.
This week, the League is offering two forums concerning two very important positions in Chatham County. The first forum took place Monday night with the candidates who are running for Chatham County District Attorney. On Tuesday, the two candidates running for Chatham County Commission Chair will get their chance to speak.
The Chatham County Board of Elections says November’s ballot is going to be lengthy, so voters may want to prepare now by making sure they know who they are voting for.
The Chatham County Commission Chair is a race that all Chatham County voters will see on their ballot. The current chair, Al Scott, has reached his term limit and two candidates want the job.
Jason Buelterman has spent the last several years serving as the Mayor of Tybee Island. Last year, he decided to not run for re-election in order to run in the race for county chair.
Chester Ellis is the current Vice Chair of the Chatham County Commission. He also represents District 8.
Both candidates will get their chance to speak to moderator WTOC Dawn Baker on Tuesday night about why voters should choose them as the next county chair. The debate will be virtual, and it will begin at 7:30 p.m. The questions that will be asked will come straight from the voters.
WTOC will live stream the debate on our digital platforms.
