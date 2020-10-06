Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-6-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A coastal trough will linger offshore today before moving away tonight. This will bring a chance for showers through afternoon. A cold front will push in Thursday . The remnants of Delta may impact the area Friday into Sunday. Right now the best chance for rain will be north and west of our area. Another cold front moves through Sunday.
Delta is now a major hurricane located west of Jamaica. Delta is forecast to move in to the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday as a category 4 with winds up to 140mph. Landfall is expected late Friday along the central Gulf coast as a hurricane. Delta will quickly weaken after landfall moving into north Alabama Sunday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for a shower, highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
