Law enforcement searching for missing Alma man

Law enforcement searching for missing Alma man
Tuck Taylor (Source: Alma-Bacon County Crime Suppression Unit)
By WTOC Staff | October 6, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 8:06 PM

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Bacon County is looking for a missing man.

According to the Alma-Bacon County Crime Suppression Unit, 47-year-old Tuck Taylor was last seen on Oct. 2 at about 7 p.m. at his residence in Alma.

Taylor is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Crime Suppression Unit at (912) 632-8751 or (912) 632-5161 or your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.