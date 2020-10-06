Leaders stress importance of student health during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -As students head back to school and we get close to flu season, doctors are reminding parents of some basic ways to keep their children healthy.
With schools opening back up for students in the classroom doctors are learning more about COVID-19 and how it impacts children.
“Thankfully compared to adults it still holds true that children are less likely to be severely impacted by this virus and they may even at younger ages be less likely to become infected and less likely to share their infection with others,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker with Memorial Hospital.
While Dr. Thacker says children fair better than adults against the virus there are still some who are hospitalized, but those cases are rare. He says children symptoms for COVID-19 can mimic adults but typically are less frequent and intense. He says with so many heading back to school it’s important parents monitor their child’s health and plan ahead.
“Making sure that you’ve done your best to not only be prepared for this pandemic virus, but also all the other virus' and bacteria that are out there that can threaten your well being and so with that really just making sure you’ve connected with your primary care doctor, make sure your children are caught up on their recommended routine vaccinations because many children fell behind at the peak of this pandemic in addition to that it’s flu season and never has it been so important than now to make sure that anyone who can safely receive a flu vaccine to receive it,” says Dr. Thacker.
Dr. Thacker says a few things to boost children’s health is to make sure they get good sleep, eat healthily, and have good hand hygiene. He also says this is a great time to talk and listen to your children as the pandemic could have an impact on their mental health
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.