$23 million private industrial park coming to Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A $23 million private industrial park is making its way to the north end of Bryan County, and could bring in hundreds of jobs to the area.
A real estate company out of Jacksonville bought the land near I-16. The site sits off Highway 280 and Oracal Parkway.
Many of the people we talked to near where the site will be say not only will the industrial park put Pembroke on the map, but as the virus lingers and people continue to lose their jobs, it will create opportunity for those in and around Bryan County.
“I think that would be a very good thing for this end, being that a lot of us have to travel into Pooler and Savannah to go to work," said Cynthia Ladson who lives in Pembroke.
“I believe it’s a good start, I mean Pembroke is very small and I have to travel at least 40 minutes one way to work and there’s really nothing else here. I think it would bring great opportunity to this town," said Gage Wright who lives in Pembroke.
Cynthia Ladson and Gage Wright have lived in Pembroke their whole life and if it’s one thing they both know is whenever someone says Pembroke, not very many people have ever heard of it.
“A lot of people don’t know about Pembroke because they’ll be like, ‘where are you from?’ I say ‘Pembroke,’ and a lot of them will say, ‘well I’ve heard of it.’ I say, ‘well we’re right beside Savannah,’ but they never come through because we’re such a small town, so bringing something like that will definitely put us on the map.”
Both say bringing another industrial park to the north end of the county will attract businesses and hopefully people to the area.
According to Steve Croy who’s the CEO of the Croy group who’s also involved in the project sale says, the park will sit on 515 acres of land right on I-16 which is a major corridor with a lot of freight moving in and out.
For both Wright and Ladson, they say it’s a big win for the entire county.
“It’s just a small town nobody really knows about it and in the blink of an eye you could pass through it.”
Construction is slated to start sometime next year.
