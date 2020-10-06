Organizations catching pollution in Bulloch Co. creek before it flows into larger bodies of water

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A simple net can help keep pollution from flowing down stream.
Two groups have teamed to try one in a Statesboro waterway that leads to bigger bodies of water.
You can almost jump across a part of Little Lotts Creek. But the folks who try to keep it clean say the amount of pollution that comes through here from town on to the Ogeechee River and the ocean would surprise you.
The combo of buoys and nets is called a boom trap and it’s designed to catch pollution floating down stream. Ogeechee Riverkeeper teamed up with Keep Statesboro/Bulloch Beautiful to buy and install this one in a stream that connects the heart of town to the river.
“Our best thought was to put it here. There’s plenty of space back here for volunteers to do cleanups. There’s room for that,” said Amanda Clements, with Keep Statesboro/Bulloch Beautiful.
Even a moderate rain shower brings this water much higher, so the trap is set to float up and down to catch the trash at any level.
She says if this proves effective, they’ll look for locations to put some more.
