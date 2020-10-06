Police make quick arrest in morning shots fired incident at an intersection on Whitemarsh Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident Tuesday morning at an intersection in Savannah.
The Chatham County Police Department says just after 9 a.m., its officers were dispatched to a report of shots being fired at the intersection of Johnny Mercer Boulevard and Whitemarsh Island Drive. This intersection is near a Chatham County Police Precinct and Islands High School.
Officers had a suspect in custody by 9:10 a.m., according to CCPD.
No one was injured in the incident, and there is no threat to the public at this time.
The Chatham County Police Department says it will release more information about the incident and the suspect later Tuesday.
