Pooler City Council makes move to address some traffic issues on Pooler Parkway

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler has seen an incredible amount of growth over the past few years, but it hasn’t come without its fair share of issues.
But at Monday’s city council meeting, they took an important step towards addressing one of the biggest complaints about the city: traffic.
“So, this is the corner of Park Avenue and Pooler Parkway.”
In a traffic study, the intersection of Park Avenue and Pooler Parkway was identified as one of the biggest road issues in Pooler.
“If you’re coming out of Publix or anywhere else, you get stuck here because you need two lanes going left,” said Pooler City Councilwoman Karen Williams.
An issue Councilwoman Williams has seen experienced firsthand.
“I drive this and I say, ‘it’s so easy to fix let’s fix this!’”
At Monday night’s Pooler City Council meeting, “we unanimously approved the engineering and design cost for this intersection,” said the councilwoman.
The first step towards major changes.
“The median will be removed, the sidewalk will be moved, the right of way will be obtained so that way we can make that right-hand turn.”
When completed the intersection will have two left hand turn lanes, one going straight and one right hand turn lane.
Although this will offer some relief to traffic in the area city council is eyeing some other projects as well.
“The other big one we’re looking at is Benton Boulevard and Pooler Parkway.”
Plus, the possibility of adding roundabouts to help keep traffic flowing.
Plans they hope remind their citizens that their frustrations aren’t falling on deaf ears
“We have heard, we have listened and this is a problem. Benton Blvd and Pooler Parkway is a problem, as well as some other areas. So, we are listening and we are trying to adjust some of those infrastructure problems,” said Councilwoman Williams.
If all goes as planned the reconfiguration of the intersection of Park Avenue and Pooler Parkway should be completed sometime around Thanksgiving of 2021.
Further down the road, Mayor Benton says work at the Benton Blvd, Pooler Parkway intersection could be completed by 2023.
