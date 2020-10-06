Richmond Hill Fire Dept. educating families during Fire Prevention Week

“Let’s go from the last calendar year so we’ll go from October 1, 2019 up until now," said Captain Johnson. "We’ve actually had 19 structure fires, well 19 fires inside of a home, majority of those being cooking fires. You don’t hear about all the fires that your local fire department runs, whether its Bryan County, Richmond Hill, Savannah, Chatham, Hinesville, Liberty and all of the other fire departments in this area, because a lot of them don’t make it past the kitchen, or they don’t make it past the bedroom, so they’re what we call not newsworthy.”