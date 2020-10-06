Richmond Hill Fire Dept. educating families during Fire Prevention Week

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Fire Department is doing their part during Fire Prevention Week, to make sure families are as educated as possible when it comes to fire safety.
When it comes to smoke detectors, Richmond Hill Fire Captain Jordan Johnson says it’s simple, if they have working batteries and are installed properly they can save lives.
He says often times fires happen when people are distracted while cooking or even fall asleep or walk away while the stove is on.
He says all of these things are preventable, but having a working smoke detector can keep things from getting any worse.
He says their ultimate goal not only during Fire Prevention Week, but everyday, is to educate kids, because kids will remember the tips they learn as they get older.
Captain Johnson says it only takes a second for a fire to start.
“Let’s go from the last calendar year so we’ll go from October 1, 2019 up until now," said Captain Johnson. "We’ve actually had 19 structure fires, well 19 fires inside of a home, majority of those being cooking fires. You don’t hear about all the fires that your local fire department runs, whether its Bryan County, Richmond Hill, Savannah, Chatham, Hinesville, Liberty and all of the other fire departments in this area, because a lot of them don’t make it past the kitchen, or they don’t make it past the bedroom, so they’re what we call not newsworthy.”
Johnson says anyone can call their local department to get a smoke detector installed, they also offer free smoke detectors for anyone in need.
He’s also urging everyone to make sure they have good batteries at all times.
