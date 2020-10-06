Savannah mayor address recent violence in the city during Tuesday news conference

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addressed recent violence in the city during his weekly meeting on Tuesday.
One man is facing charges after a video appears to show him getting out of a truck and pointing a gun at protesters in Downtown Savannah. The altercation happened after protesters were blocking traffic by lying in the street.
Some sort of smoke bomb was tossed out of the truck at the protesters. Some protesters began kicking and hitting the vehicle.
Mayor Johnson said Tuesday those protesters could also face charges.
The mayor also addressed recent shootings in the city. One shooting left a woman seriously injured on Monday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gwinnett Street.
The Savannah Police Department says a man was detained at the scene.
Mayor Johnson called the violence “unacceptable”.
“When your reckless behavior affects the lives and well-being of others, we have a problem. And Savannah, we have a problem,” Mayor Johnson said.
Mayor Johnson also mentioned his plan to bring back his gun buyback program in hopes of getting guns off the street.
