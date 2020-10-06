Savannah mayor says charges possible for protesters involved in weekend incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson commented on an incident that took place over the weekend during a protest.
Protesters took to the streets in wake of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd’s deaths. A truck is caught on camera pulling up to protesters who are laying in the middle of the road.
Something is then thrown from the truck. Protesters then began kicking and hitting the truck and a man jumps out and points what looks like a gun.
The suspect, 34-year-old Fredrick James, is currently charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct, and as of Tuesday morning, was still booked in the Chatham County Detention Center.
Mayor Johnson said Tuesday this is the second time in a matter of weeks that protestors were laying down on Bay Street. He pointed out just how dangerous it is, even protesting for a cause, to put yourself in harms way like that.
During his weekly briefing, Mayor Johnson thanked bystanders and Savannah Police for their efforts in making a quick arrest. But the Mayor also pointed out that some who participated in the protest might face charges themselves, adding that two wrongs don’t make a right in this situation.
“We’ve opened ourselves up, we’ve said very clearly if you want to demonstrate, let us know so we can protect you. And Chief Minter and our police have been very kind in making sure that we’ve escorted them, that we’ve cleared ways to be able to do that. The goal of demonstrating is to make a point. Laying in the middle of Bay Street gets you killed. And for these young people, I’m sure that their parents were not aware that they were laying in the middle of the street, and I don’t know how we would explain to a parent that their child was run over by a truck because they were laying in the middle of the street," Mayor Johnson said.
There’s no word on what charges, if any are pursued, that any of the protestors could face, but that’s a possibility according to the mayor.
