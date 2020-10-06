SCDNR encouraging hunting safety after 8-year-old injured over the weekend

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An 8-year-old is injured after a hunting accident in Burton over the weekend.
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says on Friday, a group of hunters fired several shots at a deer running near Ramsey Loop. According to the DNR, that’s when the 8-year-old was hit in the arm by a singlet buckshot pellet.
At the time, he was playing in the yard of a nearby home.
The DNR says it found empty shell casings about 275 yards away where he was playing. Now, the Lowcountry Department of Natural Resources is reminding people what safety measures should be taken when you go hunting this season.
There our wildlife areas all over the low country where you can go and hunt during hunting season. But the South Carolina DNR says there are a few safety measures you need to be sure of.
SCDNR has a few simple guidelines. First, have a license to hunt and have it on you at all times. There are four different hunting zones in the state, so make sure if you are going hunting you know what methods of harvest they allow and what their bag limit is.
And this year they have a few reminders for everyone going hunting. One, if you were hunting on private property you should always ask permission from the landowner and let them know if you will be shooting nearby. Two, you have to shoot deer from a stand that is at least 10 feet in the air. And three, without express permission, you cannot shoot within 300 yards of a residence.
They say the most important thing above all else is that you stay aware of your surroundings.
“Number one thing when you are hunting, regardless of the species, particularly if you are using a large centerfire rifle, you want to know not only what you are eating at, but you need to be cognizant of what you were aiming at but what is beyond what you were aiming at. Do not pull the trigger unless you know for certain what you are ending at and you know for certain what’s beyond what you were aiming at. That there’s not a person or a building or anything," said David Lucas, with Lowcountry DNR.
They also want to remind hunters every deer being hunted has to have its proper tag before it is moved from where it is shot.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.