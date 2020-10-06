Skeletal remains found in Claxton identified

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says evidence shows that skeletal remains found at a mobile home in Claxton are tied to a missing person investigation that began in July of 2020.
The Evans County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance after 69-year-old Leon Mayner went missing in July. A preliminary investigation found that Mayner had disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Skeletal remains were found in a field across from Lovett Mobile Home Park. This was near where Mayner was last seen.
A release from the GBI states that the remains are believed to be that of Leon Mayner. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to the call the GBI Regional Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.