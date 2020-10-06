Statesboro City Council to consider new discrimination laws

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Statesboro could soon have laws on the books to protect people from discrimination. But how to do that has brought on plenty of discussion by city leaders.
Proponents of these ordinances say they’ll bring Statesboro in line with similar ones for the State of Georgia and the federal government.
The discussion broke the proposed equity package into parts. The first is explicitly prohibiting discrimination by businesses based on race, gender, orientation, and more. Supporters addressed the council with examples where they or their friends suffered discrimination.
Opponents said it could open up some small companies to frivolous complaints on things like hiring. Mayor Jonathan McCollar says it’s about protecting certain people groups, but also sending a signal to companies who’re looking for a new home.
“So we want to set that precedent that says to businesses that are looking to move into our community that we are an inclusive community,” said Mayor McCollar.
One part that drew controversy is a policy to award bid contracts to minority-owned businesses if they’re within six percent of the lowest bidder’s price. Councilman Phil Boyum questioned if that contradicted the non-discrimination ordinance. Council voted to keep the proposal as it is for the next step.
They’ll hold a second reading at the next meeting and possibly vote on it then.
