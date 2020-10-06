Town of Hilton Head reviews 20-year plan

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -The Town of Hilton Head is reviewing its 20-year plan. The plan is in its first reading and includes changes to roadways, buildings, and priorities for the town.
“The idea is for the town in the next 20 years to focus on revitalizing and modernizing the economy and our infrastructure, while building an inclusive and diverse community,” said senior planner Taylor Ladd.
Town council still hasn’t opened back up to the public, so if you want to watch, you’ll have to tune in online. The plan will be a guideline for the direction the town will go in the next two decades.
“So a comprehensive plan does not get into the nitty-gritty," Ladd said. "It is a policy guide for the town to use to help ground decision making and to balance decision making.”
The plan does have a few key takeaways. Mainly encouraging modernizing environmental sustainability, Hilton Head’s economic plan, and encouraging diversity in communities.
“Look for it as the foundation," Ladd said. "It is the foundation for everything we are going to do for...to build a sustainable and resilient future for the town.”
The entire 370-page plan is online. Monday’s meeting is the first reading of the plan, and public comment will be heard before it moves forward. The town expects to finalize the plan in the next few weeks.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.