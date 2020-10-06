Training exercise held for Bryan County poll workers

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A poll worker training exercise was held Tuesday night in Richmond Hill.
Poll workers from across Bryan County were able to get hands-on with Georgia’s voting machines and the voting process.
According to the voter education coordinator at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, more than 27,000 Georgians have signed up to work at the polls on Election Day.
“Well, in the midst of a pandemic, I thought it was important to show our support for our God given right to vote through our Constitution. This is the first time I’ve signed up to do it and I’m really glad I did,” Bryan County poll worker Sandra Harcourt said.
Please click here if you would like to sign up to be a poll worker. Poll workers need to be at least 16 years old, a resident of the county they are working in and be able to write and speak English.
