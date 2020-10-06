Tuesday: Lots of clouds, few areas of rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are milder this morning, in the mid and upper 60s in many spots, under thicker cloud cover. Isolated rain showers and widespread sprinkles are falling across southern and coastal portions of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this morning.
The chance of rain expands northward through the day, under a cloudy sky.
Temperatures peak in the low to mid-70s in many spots with scattered showers through mid-afternoon, then gradually drier into the evening. The forecast warms up dries out a bit heading into Wednesday and Thursday; afternoon temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s.
Then, the remnants of Delta spread moisture through the south and southeast late in the work-week and this weekend. Our, local, chance of rain increases Friday night into the weekend.
Sunday may be the wettest day with scattered downpours.
TROPICS -
“Delta” has become a hurricane west-southwest of Jamaica overnight and is tracking towards the Yucatan Peninsula. It is forecast to be a major hurricane in the southern Gulf of Mexico followed by a landfall along the northwestern Gulf Friday as a Hurricane, possibly a Major Hurricane. Remnant rain is forecast to spread across the southeast heading into the weekend. There are no other areas of concern as “Gamma” has fallen apart in the southern Gulf.
Have a great day,
Cutter
