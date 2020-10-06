Witness signature requirement reinstated for mail-in absentee ballots in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolinians voting absentee by mail must now have witness signatures on ballots after the United States Supreme Court late Monday, Oct. 5 reinstated the requirement.
Per the court’s order, ballots already received by county officials before this reinstatement and through Oct. 7 will be counted with or without a witness signature.
To ensure that your absentee by mail ballot is counted after the deadline voters must do the following:
- Sign the voter’s oath on the ballot return envelope
- Have a witness sign and provide address. Any other person can be a witness.
- Return your ballot before 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Ballots can be returned in person or by mail.
You should mail your ballot as soon as possible and at least a week before election day to allow time for delivery before the Nov. 3 deadline.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.