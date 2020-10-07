Augusta leaders vote to name Savannah City Manager candidate as City Administrator

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A report from WTOC sister station WRDW says that Augusta leaders voted on Tuesday afternoon to name Odie Donald II as the new city administrator.
Donald was one of three candidates in the running to serve as Savannah’s City Manager. If Donald accepts the Augusta position, Savannah City Council will have to decide between John Pombier or Caluha Barnes to serve as the new City Manager.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring more updates to this story.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.