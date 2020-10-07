Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-7-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will bring in nice and quiet weather today. A dry cold front will push in Thursday night and stall to our south. The remnants of Delta will impact the area Friday into Sunday. Right now the best chance for rain will be north and west of our area. Scattered showers are possible this weekend. High pressure builds in Monday and Tuesday with a cold front possible late Wednesday.
Hurricane Delta is forecast to move away from the Yucatán Peninsula today and in to the Gulf of Mexico. Delta is expected to once again become a major hurricane with winds up to 120mph. Landfall is expected Friday afternoon along the central Gulf coast of Louisiana. Delta will quickly weaken after landfall moving into north Mississippi Saturday and central Kentucky Sunday.
Today will become partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday night mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
