Everyday Heroes: Bryan County Emergency Services using grant to hire more firefighters

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Emergency Services received a big chunk of change from FEMA’s safer grant program. $2.3 million will go towards hiring more people for the department.
On average, Bryan County Emergency Services responds to about 5,000 calls a year. With this grant, they will be able to hire 12 new firefighters for the county.
As Bryan County continues to grow, Chief Freddy Howell says their EMS calls are increasing right along with it. He says they’re excited about the grant, because it will put them in a better position to serve the county.
Chief Howell says it will also give them room to have more people at each station.
“It’s great because we’re in the budget process right now and I had put in for additional people and it was going to cost the county, and there’s only so much pie and we get a slice of the pie every year. Well that slice, I keep asking more and more and more and that keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Chief Howell said.
Howell says right now they are in the recruiting process. Anybody who wants to be a firefighter in Bryan County is welcome to apply. They will start officially hiring once the money starts coming in.
