Georgia Southern football game versus App State rescheduled for December

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern’s football game versus App State has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 12.
The Eagles were scheduled to play the annual rivalry matchup on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro. According to the athletic department, the decision to reschedule the game was made by both schools with approval from the Sun Belt Conference to “help with student-athlete safety and welfare within the Mountaineers' football program.”
Media reports in North Carolina have stated that the App State program has been dealing with positive COVID-19 tests. The Mountaineers' game versus Louisiana was postponed as well.
