Liberty Co. election officials preparing for early voting to begin Monday

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Local elections offices are busy preparing for early voting, which starts next Monday in Georgia.
The Liberty County Board of Elections says voters will notice a few changes. Liberty County election experts expect a large turnout for advance voting.
The interim supervisor says they’ve made a few changes since the June primary in order to provide voters a safe and smooth voting experience.
Liberty County is used to seeing large crowds for advance voting, but due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, the office is seeing more interest in absentee ballots and early voting.
How do they plan on keeping voters safe in potentially long lines at polling locations?
The interim supervisor says GEMA supplied the elections office with a lot of PPE for workers and voters.
A big concern, especially after the June primary, is making sure voters' information is updated in the system. The interim supervisor says the office is currently adding newly registered voters.
Ronda Walthour also says poll workers are getting more training. Anyone new will be helping during advance voting to get more hands on experience.
Walthour just asks voters to be patient.
“It’s one of those things where not everybody can pile up in the room in line. We’re trying to make sure that we have a staging area and a little bit at a time that you will be allowed to come in and vote,” Walthour said.
To find your polling location and sample ballot, please click here to go to the Georgia My Voter Page.
