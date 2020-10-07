Lowcountry U.S. representative candidate answers questions during town hall

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Election Day is just 27 days away and a hotly contested race in the Lowcountry is for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat.
Wednesday, Republican candidate Nancy Mace held a town hall for the Beaufort Chamber.
Normally, town halls would be held in big spaces or local schools. But now, they are looking a little bit different as Mace appeared via Zoom.
“I won’t tolerate violence or looting or rioting, those kinds of things,” Mace said.
The town hall allowed Mace to spend about 15 minutes discussing her history and key beliefs before the questions started rolling in. A big topic was Parris Island
“What would you do as an elected official to help ensure that our defense budget is fully funded,” asked Beaufort Chamber President Ian Scott said.
Mace said she would not overlook Paris Island if she is in Congress, Adding she believed it was an integral part of Beaufort’s economy. “If we lost Parris Island, all those businesses, the tourism, the restaurants, the hotels, everything in that community just, just depleted,” Mace said.
Chamber members asked how she would protect small businesses.
“Because we are a right to work state, I think it’s really important that we continue to enact policies that support our businesses who want to grow in our manufacturing space in support of employees.”
As well as infrastructure and manufacturing.
“We’ve got to ensure we keep our taxes low so that when companies do come here there are benefits not only for them as a business, as a manufacturing company, but for their distributors and suppliers.”
Another major Beaufort issue to come up, affordable housing. Mace said she would encourage developers to build more of it.
“I love the idea of incentivizing good behavior,” Mace said.
While Mace had her town hall Wednesday, the Democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham will hold his next Wednesday at noon and WTOC will have that one covered as well.
