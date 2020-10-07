New absentee ballot boxes opening this week in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Registrars showed WTOC how absentee ballots will be collected from drop boxes across the county.
The new boxes installed will open this week. The board says the state election bulletin requires ballots to be picked up every 72 hours.
Board of Registrars Chairman Colin McRae says that pick up will increase next week.
“Beginning next week on October 12th, for that 3 week period leading up to election week, they will be checked every 24 hours. And I imagine, if the volume of absentee ballots is as high as we expect, we’ll probably even do it an additional time or two on election day or maybe even the day before,” McRae said.
The final pickup will happen at 7 p.m. on election day.
McRae says that is the absolute deadline if you want to drop your absentee ballot off.
A reminder for those of you mailing your ballot back, it must be received by the county elections office by 7 p.m. on election day. It will not be counted if it is postmarked by that day and received after the deadline.
