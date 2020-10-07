Progress being made on Beaufort Co. school bond referendum projects

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District’s Citizen Led Oversight Committee is meeting Wednesday night to review progress on projects coming out of the bond referendum.
When Beaufort County passed the bond referendum last November, the district was ready to get going on all their construction projects. Now, River Ridge Academy is done, and May River is close behind.
Over the summer, River Ridge Academy and May River High School were just construction sites. Full of dust, builders, and empty classrooms.
Today, it’s a different scene.
River Ridge Academy was completed a few weeks ago and May River is expected to be finished by January. The new wing at River Ridge Academy added 16 classrooms and replaced 10 portables.
The new wing at May River brings in 23 classrooms and replaces another 10 portables. They say these new classrooms will help provide for Bluffton’s future. The district says other projects like the brand new building at Robert Smalls Academy and the redesign of Battery Creek High School will be starting soon, as well. They say all of this is supervised by the citizens oversight committee.
“So, we work very closely with them to make sure they are abreast of what’s going on. As far as for the citizens, it’s just good that they can keep track. That the money that they have committed to the school district is being spent properly and we are on time and under budget and making good use of the taxpayer funding," Chief Operation Officer Robert Oetting said.
Other updates will be coming to the district like new technology, gyms, and security measures later next year.
