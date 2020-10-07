SCCPSS board members discussing plans for ESPLOST 4

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham School Board members leave their meeting Wednesday with homework.
Board members must decide what projects they plan to fund with ESPLOST 4. E-SPLOST stands for Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
Chatham County voters would have to approve the continuation of a one percent sales tax dedicated to improving school buildings, equipment, and technology.
So, what’s on the wish list for E-SPLOST 4?
Board members were given a long list of projects that could be done with ESPOLST funds, but the problem is the cost exceeds the funding. Their goal is to narrow down their top priorities.
“What rises to the top? Where’s there an opportunity for failure. We don’t want failure in a building that’s providing instruction services. Where those needs are. You heard us talking about and directing the board you may have to consider some alternate funding opportunities as well you may not be able to get it all done,” Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Deputy Superintendent Vanessa Kaigler said.
Projected revenue from ESPLOST 4 is about $415 million, but the estimated cost of the work totals in at about $700 million. District leaders created a priority list but say the criteria to be a project considered for ESPLOST is detailed and driven by data.
Some of the biggest ticket items on the proposed list would be replacement of Windsor Forest High School at about $59.4 million and Bartlett STEM at $39.9 million, but projects vary including renovations, e-learning additions and much more.
“We look at building capacity, we look at growth, we look at the age of the facilities, we look at what those state requirements are and we take all of that data and collapse it and come up with what we think is a comprehensive list that is going to be in place for the next 50 years,” Kaigler said.
After the workshop, board members were given the task to meet in small groups to make a plan for ESPLOST 4. Their reports are due back to district staff by Oct. 16.
If the school board finalizes the plan and approves the resolution, ESPLOST 4 would be on Chatham County’s June 8 ballot.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.