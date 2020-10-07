SCCPSS to hold first board meeting since starting Phase 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The SCCPSS school board will meet on Wednesday for the first time since entering its next phase.
School board members are expecting an update from Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett on how the current phase of the reopening plan is going so far, and possibly hear more about the school district moving to the next phase.
Phase two allows the district’s least independent learners, as well as students in Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 6th, and 9th grades, to return to in-person learning. These students were broken up into two groups. One group started on Monday and the next group will return on Thursday.
Still, around 32,000 students continue to learn virtually five days a week. The grades that have not been given the option yet to return to face-to-face instruction are 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 8th, 10th, 11th, and 12th.
The principal of New Hampstead High School says her freshmen class includes around 320 students. Of those students, less than 60 made the choice to return to in-person instruction. But since the district also gave teachers the option on whether to return, the district is having to get creative with teaching.
Some students are sitting in a classroom but still participating in a virtual class. WTOC spoke to one student who isn’t quite sure about this style of learning.
“Something just went to my mind. Why are we on Zoom on the computer while we are in class? But I realize not all of the teachers are here to teach to students, so, it kind of answers my question. But still doesn’t sit with me right,” said Nasiya Walker, 9th grade student.
A school board member spoke about this concern. He says the district is still giving teachers the option to return, and since all teachers have not returned, some students will still have some classes online.
The district says it’s working with teachers on a case-by-case basis.
According to the meeting agenda, the school board will also discuss some big projects happening at several different schools.
