Top Teacher: Heidi Story

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heidi Story is keeping her students on track.
“I believe kids need rules and they need guidelines, and when they know those rules and guidelines, they know what they can and cannot do. And they flourish in that environment, and once you set a routine, then they do great,” Story said.
Story teaches 4th grade at Altamaha Elementary School in Baxley. She says her students can do anything; they just need to work hard.
“A lot of times they think I can’t do something, and they give up. Because they think, ‘Oh I can’t do this, that I can’t do it ever.’ I really want them to take away the fact that they can do amazing things. They might struggle, but that’s OK. That’s how we learn,” Story said.
“She’s lively, she’s energetic, she’s always positive and supportive. She makes learning real and relevant for the children in the classroom. We are so honored to have her here at Altamaha,” Principal Rhonda Hollis said.
“It’s such a wonderful job. I know sometimes in the press it doesn’t get the respect that it deserves, but it really is one of those things that every day, it gives you something back. And not every job can say that,” Story said.
