Two state constitutional amendments on Georgia ballots

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia voters will find three questions on the ballot separate from any candidates and contests.
The questions call for changes to the state constitution.
By now, most people know how they’ll vote for president, U.S. Senate and on down the ballot. But the proposed constitutional amendments, and their legal lingo, could have plenty of people scratching their heads.
State Representative Bill Werkheiser says the wording can often confuse voters on what an amendment will do. The first proposal this year would require state lawmakers to allocate fees and charges collected for a certain thing to go to services connected to that, and not put them in the state’s general fund.
The second proposal would open the state and local governments to lawsuits by people and greatly limit the “sovereign immunity” that’s protected them for years. Werkheiser says the amendments don’t really have support or opposition along party lines.
“If something ends up on the ballot as a constitutional amendment, that means a majority - 75 percent - of the General Assembly had to vote for it,” Rep. Werkheiser said.
The third proposal, which is a state-wide referendum, would exempt non-profit groups, like Habitat for Humanity, that purchase land for charitable resale from paying property taxes.
Even with this summary, he urges voters to research each one and figure out how they feel about it.
