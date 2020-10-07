Wednesday: Morning fog, afternoon sun

Delta is a Category 3 Major Hurricane nearing the Yucatan , but will continue to strengthen and should reach Category 4 before making landfall a little later today into tonight just south of Cancun. The Major Hurricane is, then, forecast to emerge in the southern Gulf of Mexico as a Category 3. It’ll strengthen back to category 4 status before weakening back to a category 3 as it approaches the Gulf Coast; most likely the Louisiana coastline later Friday into early Saturday. Severe conditions are likely along the Louisiana coastline. There will be no significant impacts, locally. Elsewhere, it is quiet.