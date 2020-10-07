Wednesday: Morning fog, afternoon sun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly cloudy and very mild with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Areas of fog have developed and will persist through the morning commute.
Under increasing sunshine, temperatures warm into the lower 80s, or so, by noon and peak in the mid and upper 80s by mid-afternoon. The chance of rain is near-zero today and tomorrow. The forecast remains unchanged Thursday with warmer-than-normal temperatures across the area.
A spotty chance of rain returns Friday and scattered rain is likely Saturday into Sunday as moisture streams out of the Gulf ahead of what may be our next cold front.
TROPICS -
Delta is a Category 3 Major Hurricane nearing the Yucatan , but will continue to strengthen and should reach Category 4 before making landfall a little later today into tonight just south of Cancun. The Major Hurricane is, then, forecast to emerge in the southern Gulf of Mexico as a Category 3. It’ll strengthen back to category 4 status before weakening back to a category 3 as it approaches the Gulf Coast; most likely the Louisiana coastline later Friday into early Saturday. Severe conditions are likely along the Louisiana coastline. There will be no significant impacts, locally. Elsewhere, it is quiet.
Enjoy your Wednesday,
Cutter
