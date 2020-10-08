Bluffton Book Festival to Host Kwame Alexander, James Patterson

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - You can hear from some of the nation’s best known authors from the comfort of your own home. This year’s Bluffton Book Festival is all virtual.
It continues October 10 with a keynote session on children’s literature featuring Kwame Alexander and James Patterson. The best-selling author and educator teamed up one of the legends of the thriller genre to write a novel about Muhammad Ali’s childhood. We talked to him about what working with Patterson was like and why he thinks “Becoming Muhammad Ali” can provide some much needed hope for both kids and adults right now.
After their keynote session, a number of other children’s literature authors will be included in a panel. It all kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10. Tickets are $35.
