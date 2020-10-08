Board approves $5 million for Savannah High stadium construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday the Savannah High Blue Jackets football team opened their season at Islands' new stadium with a win, but thanks to a 9-0 decision by the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board of Education, the hope is that next season, they’ll be defending their own turf.
Upon recommendation of the Superintendent, the board approved $5.2 million to R.W. Allen Construction, LLC., and a transfer of $800,000 from the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to the Savannah High Athletic facility project unanimously.
Blue Jacket’s Athletic Director, Tim Jordan called the decision an exciting one, and he hopes it will increase school spirit and participation in sports.
“You see a lot of kids say, ‘you got to protect the house’ you know, the kids like to say that, so having your own stadium on your own campus, I think will add a sense of pride," Jordan said. "I’ve still got my fingers crossed, like I said, we’ve been in this building for almost 23 years and all, it was supposed to be done in the first year or so.”
Jordan says they are hoping to have renderings by the end of the month, but that the stadium will be built behind the school off Capital Street between the school and fire station.
The construction won’t just benefit the football players, Jordan says it will fill a big need for the track and field athletes too.
“We’ve all had to use Savannah State’s stadium. That’s basically been the only stadium in town that we mostly could use, you know?" Jordan explained. "Having our own track, that’s going to be great.”
He says the stadium will help with scheduling county-wide, keeping football games under the Friday night lights, as opposed to Thursdays or Saturdays due to shared stadiums
