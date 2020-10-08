Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to domestic dispute on school grounds

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Candler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute at the K-8 Metter Elementary-Middle School Complex on Thursday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies initially responded to a call that a subject ad a firearm on campus. When deputies arrived, they determined a domestic dispute had ended up on school property. No firearm was located.
The students, faculty, and staff were not in danger during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.
