Chatham Co. poll workers train for election day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Elections Office says up to 1,000 people are ready to work the polls in November.
The Chatham County Board of Elections says they have hundreds of new poll workers this election cycle.
“We carry them through a routine of actually conducting a mock election in addition to talking about paperwork, processes and other requirements that we have to be kind of in tuned to election day," said lead poll worker Billy Wooten.
Lead Trainer Billy Wooten says they have up to 1,000 people who can work the polls. However, some will be on standby and others won’t work on Election Day.
Wooten says problems voters faced in the June 4 primary, like long lines and polling places opening late, have been addressed.
“We feel confident that our processes will work and that the machines work work. We’ll still have some glitches that will have to figure out.”
Wooten also says they’re preparing for long lines because of how long the ballot is.
Poll Manager Eric Hornfeld says a lot of young people like him are working this election cycle.
“I think that young people have a lot of motivation to try to change the world. And I think that they can become part of the system by helping facilitate voting by getting involved at a really young age and it’s really inspiring to me," said Hornfeld.
Hornfeld has been working elections for four years and says it’s important to have representation in the voting process.
“I am a young Hispanic male and that doesn’t really fit the profile with the average poll worker. So I think it’s important to get involved and to show people that it’s not any kind of person that can be involved with voting. We’re all welcome," said Hornfeld.
And just a reminder for Georgia voters, early voting begins Monday and lasts for three weeks. You also still have plenty of time to mail in your absentee ballot - don’t forget to do that as soon as possible.
