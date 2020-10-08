Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-8-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front will push through tonight and stall to our south. The remnants of Delta will impact the area Friday into Sunday. Right now the best chance for rain will be north and west of our area. Scattered showers are possible this weekend. High pressure builds in Monday and Tuesday with a cold front late Wednesday.
Hurricane Delta is moving quickly to the northwest in the central Gulf of Mexico. Delta is expected to once again become a major hurricane with winds up to 115mph. Landfall is expected Friday afternoon along the central Gulf coast of Louisiana. Delta will quickly weaken after landfall moving into north Mississippi Saturday and central Kentucky Sunday as a remnant low pressure.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
