Early voting underway in the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - “It is better to do it early then to say I’ll do it tomorrow and tomorrow never comes,” Lowcountry voter Sam Spain said.
The lines have already formed in Beaufort County for this year’s early voting.
“The crowd has been wonderful,” Beaufort Board of Voter Registration Director Marie Smalls said.
Smalls said it’s a familiar scene, but not from the election you would expect.
“It’s almost like déjà vu from 2008.”
She says 12 years later, the 2020 election feels similarly historic.
“That was the year that President Obama was elected. And people were coming out of the woodwork and when we opened up on Monday morning, that’s what it reminded me of,” Smalls said.
In 2016, Beaufort County voters successfully returned 22,210 absentee ballots. They say this year they are already on their way to making a similar number.
Over 3,500 voters have come out, not including Thursday. Many voters have different reasons for coming out early.
“My belief is if you really want it bad enough, you’ll put forth the effort.”
“I think this is one of the most important elections we are going to have. I think it’s going to have a lot to do with how our kids and our kids' kids get on 20, 30 years from now,” voter James Beck said.
“I don’t want to mail my ballot in. I want to do it and be right here,” voter Carolyn Hewins said.
And for those that don’t want to mail their ballot in, they can drop those off directly.
“They were mailed on Monday and we already have our first voter to return their ballot in person.”
Voters said the long line should not scare you.
“They’ve kept everything socially distant, and we’ve moved right along.” Especially, if you want to get it done. “Vote. Or don’t complain.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.