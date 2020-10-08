Game of the Week: Beaufort at May River

(WTOC) - Our WTOC End Zone Game of the Week happens in the Lowcountry Friday night as two Beaufort County teams square off in a matchup that will have major region implications.
Beaufort travels to The Tank to battle May River Friday night in the first contest between these teams that will have region consequence.
These two programs still know each other very well, and last year’s contest helped get us to this point.
Beaufort upset the red hot Sharks a year ago, ending May River’s six game win streak as the Eagles ended the year on a four game win streak of their own.
Beaufort’s Bryce Lybrand said that upset victory helped build his team’s confidence.
“When you play clean, when you play physical, and you do the things we need to do to win a game, you have a chance to win against really good football teams. That’s what May River was a year ago. That’s what they are this year. It gave the kids some confidence. I think it let the kids know they could compete at a high level because they had just beaten a really good football team," said Lybrand.
The Eagles and Sharks kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Bluffton. It’ll be just one of the games you’ll see on the End Zone.
One other note for Friday night, Southeast Bulloch’s home game against Washington Wilkes will now kick off at 7 to allow easier post game travel for the Tigers.
