Georgia Southern adds football game against UMass to 2020 schedule

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern University Athletic Department has added a football game to the schedule after the App State game was postponed until December.
The Eagles will now face the University of Massachusetts on Saturday, Oct. 17. The game will start at 4 p.m. at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro and is scheduled to be shown on ESPNU.
This game will be the 12th game on the Eagles' 2020 schedule.
The University of Massachusetts announced on Sept. 21 its intention to schedule and play a limited number of football games this fall. The decision reversed the department’s decision on Aug. 11 to postpone football competition until the spring. This will be the first game of the season for the Minutemen.
According to the athletic department, season ticket holders should be on the lookout via email by the end of the day Thursday regarding their decision to opt-in/opt-out for the game. The deadline to inform the ticket office of their decision is Sunday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.
At that point, an announcement will be made if single-game tickets and parking are available for purchase starting Tuesday morning.
The student ticket lottery will be run as normal and that information will be disseminated through normal channels.
