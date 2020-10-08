4-H continues in Bulloch Co. during pandemic

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Were you in 4-H as a kid? This marks 4-H week across America.
The program has certainly adapted to reach students learning at school and at home.
For many students in rural South Georgia, 4-H is as much a part of school as reading, writing, and arithmetic. But how does this long standing program work during a pandemic?
Bulloch County 4-H advisors continue to visit schools as they hold 70 club meetings, face to face or virtual, per month. Susannah Lanier grew up in the local 4-H program and knows the skills it teaches students, whether they live on a farm or not.
Lanier and fellow advisor Lauren McNure say the organization gives students a way to bond, even through a pandemic.
“We will continue to do what we do best, which is face-to-face programing. But we will also meet the needs of those kids who’re relying on virtual opportunities right now,” said Lanier.
Lanier says they’ve held some events away from school, with small numbers to protect them and students. She feels the pandemic has been a chance to show students how to learn and adapt.
Lanier says they’ll continue to do things this way, until they can return to what they did before.
