Health leaders urging residents to get a flu shot

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coast Health District is urging people to get their flu shot. The vaccine is available in counties throughout the district.
Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis said it’s very important that people get their vaccine because getting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time is possible.
Dr. Davis said flu prevention is extremely important because hospitals need to preserve their surge capacity for COVID-19 patients. While the flu shot isn’t 100 percent effective, Dr. Davis said it can help minimize the effects of the illness.
A drive-thru clinic will be open to the community on Oct. 15 at the Savannah Civic Center for the flu vaccine or people can go to their local health department, pharmacy, or doctor’s office.
“We know that we have COVID-19 still circulating in the community and most people expect to see a resurgence of COVID with the colder weather and people spending more time indoors. So, getting a flu shot this year is extremely important because you really don’t want to have both of them at the same time,” Dr. Davis said.
In Bryan County, people can go to the health department in Pembroke Thursday until 6 p.m. for their flu shot or in South Bryan County at Henderson Park on Oct. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m.
Please click here for a schedule of drive-through flu vaccination clinics provided by the Coastal Health District.
