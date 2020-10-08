New hotline launched to combat human trafficking in Ga.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia advocate for sex trafficking victims says the state’s new hotline was well-needed.
The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking launched this statewide anti-human trafficking hotline.
This provides assistance to victims of human trafficking as well as individuals who are calling to report suspected trafficking.
Jackla Lawson is Director of the Treehouse Children’s Advocacy Center in Thomasville.
She said with the rise in human trafficking in Georgia, there was a significant need for this hotline.
“Georgia’s Children’s Advocacy Centers are already serving a substantial portion of the identified trafficking use and their families in Georgia, so this response is well-fitting to Georgia’s fight against human trafficking," said Lawson.
Lawson said this hotline will serve as a coordinated response for suspected human trafficking.
It will also lessen the duplication of services for youth with trafficking service providers.
The hotline number is 1 (866) END-HTGA.
