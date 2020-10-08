Parents react to SCCPSS Phase 3 of hybrid learning plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School students were able to reenter their buildings for face-to-face learning this week.
While some students first day was Monday- others was Thursday.
While the Savannah-Chatham School Board did approve a start date for phase three, students in Cohort B of the first group had their first day back Thursday.
“He saw his backpack, he saw his uniform, and he was so excited and when I pulled up to the school he yelled, ‘Yes Mom!’ and gave me a big fist pump," said SCCPSS mom Kim Watson.
Liam is in third grade at Marshpoint and couldn’t wait to get back to school . Liam has Down Syndrome and his mom Kim says virtual learning has been a struggle. Together they’ve been using paper packets, but she knew he needed in-person learning so she fought for him and other special needs students.
She said Thursday was great, but Liam only gets one day of in-person learning a week compared to other Savannah-Chatham students.
“I am happy he gets to go to school even if it is one day. It is better than last week where it was no days. I feel discouraged because quote, unquote, typical kids get two days a week and special needs kids only get one day and I feel that that is blatant discrimination," said Watson.
District officials say their biggest challenge for the least independent learners is staffing. For phase two they were unable to meet the requests of 49 percent of their students. Leaders say they are trying to meet student needs, but it is a challenge.
“We are facing, as you heard, a critical staffing shortage for our least independent learners and return to in-person instruction due to the lack of staff opting to return to in-person. With that being said we will continue working to try to bring more teachers in, more paras in to serve students in innovative manners," said Associate Superintendent of Learning Support Services, Dr. Kimberly Hancock.
Watson says Liam’s situation is actually the opposite. He’s the only student on Thursday and has a teacher and two para’s to himself. She wants the district to make more in-person days a reality.
“I am really hopeful that the board and the superintendent see that the world did not end when they opened the doors for the first two days of school," said Watson.
Kim says she plans to continue speaking for her son and the hundreds of other students like him.
